Like other parts of the country the 7th national census campaign will also be started in Gilgit Baltistan from 5th February 2023.

To create awareness, the National statistics department arranged a walk in Gilgit.

The Walk started from the National Statistical office which passed through River View Road and concluded in Chief Election Commissioner Office.

The participants carried placard and banners inscribed with slogans about the importance of national senses and appealed people's cooperation to make the campaign successful.