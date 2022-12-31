Share:

LAHORE-Aram Bagh Basketball Club won the KBBA-approved 10th Quaid-e-Azam Cup Basketball Tournament after beating Usman Basketball Club by 55-53 in a thrilling final at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court.

From the winning team, Hasan Ali scored 25 points, Abdul Samad 12 and Hassan Iqbal 11 points. From the losing side, Mubariz Ahmed scored 18 points with the help of 6 free pointers, Hamza Khawaja scored 11 and Farhan Yousuf 10 points. Hasan Ali was named player of the final and Mubariz Ahmed emerging player. Final was supervised by Zahid Malik, M Ashraf and Aamir Sharif while Rajkumar Lakhwani, Naeem Ahmed and M Usman performed the duties of technical officials.

The chief guest of the final was Shamsi Academy Chairman Khalid Jameel Shamsi, who distributed cash and other prizes. The tournament was sponsored by Usman Club. Other notables present there were SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, SBA President Asghar Baloch, SKA VP Abdul Hameed, NBP’s Farooq Khan, UBL’s Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, PIA’s Shakeel Ahmed, PAF College DPE Asad Ibad Ali, NBP’s Junaid Ahmed Khan, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan and Organizing Secretary Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate.

Khalid Jameel Shamsi announced to award gold medal to the player of the year on December 25 every year in the name of Late International Abdul Nasir, while Ahmed Ali Rajput paid tribute to KBBA for its continuous efforts for the promotion of basketball and named Ghulam Muhammad Khan as the best basketball organizer of the year 2022.