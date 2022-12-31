Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government on Friday formed a parliamentary commission of inquiry on missing persons, a hand out issued by the Directorate of General Public Re­lations (DGPR) said. The commission has been formed on the directives of the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

The hand out said that Provincial for Min­ister Mir Ziaullah Langau will be the chairperson of the commission and Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem will assist him as the secre­tary of the commission. Members of the provincial assembly Asad Baloch, Zahid Reki, Malik Naseer Shahwani and Zamaruk Achakzai have been noti­fied as members of the commission. The parliamentary commission of inquiry is tasked to examine each miss­ing person case and make efforts for recovery of the missing persons. The commission will also devise a mecha­nism to help and support the families of the missing persons, if not involved in anti-state activities.