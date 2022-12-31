ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the hope that the Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva on 9th January would be an extraordinary diplomatic event which would be helpful for Pakistan’s efforts for rehabilitation of flood affected people. PM Shehbaz Sharif was talking to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who called on him in Islamabad on Friday and briefed him about the preparations for the Resilient Pakistan Conference. The Foreign Minister also briefed the Prime Minister about his recent visit to America and took him into confidence on his meetings with top US officials. Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar were also present in the meeting.
