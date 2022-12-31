Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the hope that the Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Ge­neva on 9th January would be an extraordinary diplo­matic event which would be helpful for Pakistan’s efforts for rehabilitation of flood af­fected people. PM Shehbaz Sharif was talking to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who called on him in Islamabad on Friday and briefed him about the preparations for the Resil­ient Pakistan Conference. The Foreign Minister also briefed the Prime Minister about his recent visit to America and took him into confidence on his meetings with top US offi­cials. Minister for Finance Ish­aq Dar, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Min­ister of State for Foreign Af­fairs Hina Rabbani Khar were also present in the meeting.