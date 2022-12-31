Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday summoned meeting of the Cen­tral Executive Committee (CEC) of the PPP on January 5 to discuss the political strategy. The PPP CEC meeting will be held in Karachi.

The meeting will discuss the current political sit­uation in the country amid calls for early elections by the opposition led by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.

Meanwhile yesterday, PPP leader Sherry Rehm­an said on Friday that PTI had resorted to protests across the country after its failure on all fronts and it had now no other option. Taking to Twitter, Min­ister Sherry Rehman said the PTI was incapable of playing the role of opposition in Parliament.