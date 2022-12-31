ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday summoned meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PPP on January 5 to discuss the political strategy. The PPP CEC meeting will be held in Karachi.
The meeting will discuss the current political situation in the country amid calls for early elections by the opposition led by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.
Meanwhile yesterday, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said on Friday that PTI had resorted to protests across the country after its failure on all fronts and it had now no other option. Taking to Twitter, Minister Sherry Rehman said the PTI was incapable of playing the role of opposition in Parliament.