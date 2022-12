Share:

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has changed the timing of schools due to heavy smog in the province.

According to the decision, in the primary schools, the students will come at 9:15 am and leave at 1:30 pm; and in the middle and higher secondary schools, the student will be in school from 9 am to 2:30 pm.

According to the announcement, a new schedule is implemented in January.