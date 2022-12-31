Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts during the next twelve hours.

However, foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad four degree centigrade, Lahore ten, Karachi sixteen, Peshawar five, Quetta and Murree zero, Gilgit minus two and Muzaffarabad two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and very cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar one degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus seven, Pulwama zero, Anantnag and Shopian minus one and Baramulla minus two degree centigrade.