Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A commercial land worth millions of rupees was retrieved from illegal occupants in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed tehsil on Friday. According to official, the occupation mafia had illegally taken hold of the land consisting of two kanals and five marlas located at SanawanMor and started construction on it. The assistant commissioner along with the anti-encroachment staff of the municipal committee raided and demolished under-construction buildings on the spot. On the occasion, Kot Addu DC M Hussain said that the property was owned by the government and nobody could use it without permission of the authority concerned.