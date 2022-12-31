Share:

Unsurprisingly, the federal government’s recently announced National Energy Savings Plan has seen criticism from private business owners, particularly the trading community in Karachi. Asking for shops to reduce their working hours and close earlier in the evening to consume less power makes no sense, considering the focus should be on removing impediments to supply instead of restricting demand.

Pakistan’s energy needs are what they are and artificially looking to manage these is only going to adversely affect economic activity. Pakistan’s commercial culture is centred around evening shopping and trying to change this practice will only hurt shop owners and traders, while it will irk citizens at large. Clamping down on commercial activity when it is sorely needed across all sectors would be an unwise move.

Of course, this is not to say that the entire conservation plan is problematic—the initiative to shift government buildings to renewable sources of electricity is necessary for instance. But it must be more than a one-time shift, if we are to overhaul state use of electricity it will require training for the operation and maintenance of equipment, which has often been a problem in state institutions in the past.

Something like an ‘early to bed, early to rise’ policy might sound good on paper, but it would never translate—at least this quickly—in reality. The patterns and routines of businesses, commerce, institutions and all other places of work in Pakistan are structured the way they are, and a policy is not likely to change this in one day. Changes would need time to be implemented and accepted and would have to be slowly brought in to be effective. The government’s plan does none of these things. It is hoped that the government listens to the business community of Karachi and the provincial government and looks to roll back some problematic parts of this policy.