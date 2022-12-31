Share:

HYDERABAD - A meeting of newly elected chairmen and vice chairman of union councils of tehsil Qazi Ahmed and members Zila Council was held Darbar Hall here today. Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired the meeting. Addressing the meeting, DC said,”The objective of the meeting is to gather the information and issues regarding municipal services including education, health, clean potable water, disposable of sewerage water and other problems in their respective areas and to resolve the issues.” He said,”It is his effort to ensure the provision of clean drinking water, education, health services and other basic utilities to the citizens of district.” On the occasion chairmen, vice chairmen and members of Zila Council informed in details about issues related to non- disposal of accumulated rain water, punctuality of teachers and facilities at schools of tehsil Qaz Ahmed, weak position of health centers, shortage of doctors, paramedical staff and medicines, non useable sub soil water, useless drainage system and other basic problems. DC directed District Health Officer and District Manager PPHI that in areas where the buildings of Basic Health Units and Government dispensaries were in dilapidated condition.