Poipet, Cambodia-Rescuers finished searching the charred ruins of a Cambodian hotel and a complex Friday after the death toll from a fire that forced people to jump from windows rose to 26.

Hundreds of people are believed to have been inside the Grand Diamond City venue, located in the northwestern town of Poipet within sight of the Thai border, when the blaze broke out late Wednesday night. “The death toll is 26, including 21 Thai nationals,” said Sek Sokhom, director of the information department for the province of Banteay Meanchey. Some of the bodies recovered were found in stairways, he said.

‘Overwhelmed’

As the death toll rose, grieving families struggled to comprehend their loss -- such as Keerati Keawwat, whose 23-year-old son was in the building. “He got stuck inside and could not get out,” the 55-year-old told AFP from a makeshift information centre. “I can’t eat, and only slept for one hour,” she said. “I’m too overwhelmed.” ‘Neung’, a 42-year-old casino worker who gave only his nickname, said he was sleeping in the complex and managed to make it out -- but his father was not so lucky. He said his dad, who was gambling in the casino Wednesday night, managed to help two women reach safety.