ISLAMABAD-As 2022 is about to take its final bow, adding a fair share in the revival of the Pakistani entertainment industry while bringing audiences back to cinemas, Pakistani films got the cash registers ringing at the box office. With back-to-back ‘hit films’ smashing global records, Pakistani cinema staged a comeback in 2022 like never before which made Pakistan a pivotal part of global entertainment. Starting with Bilal Lashari’s directorial ‘The Legends of Maula Jatt’, the cinematic masterpiece became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time with a total of 2.38 billion worldwide collections. Rewriting the history of Pakistani cinema, the film has been honored as the second-highest-earning film in the UK for the year 2022 as well as the most-watched South Asian film in Norway. Adding to the list, Humayun Saeed starrer ‘London Nahi Jaunga’, a spin-off of the 2017 ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’, became the second-highest-grossing Pakistani film and the third-highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time. Versatile starlet Humayun Saeed, added another feather to his cap as he paved his way to Netflix’s cult web series ‘The Crown’, portraying Dr Hasnat Ahmed Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon. Apart from the highest-grossing films, 2022 marked the international debut of top-notch Pakistani celebs such as Sajal Aly made her debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with Jemima Goldsmith’s film “What’s love got to do with it” while Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat along with the veteran actress Samina Ahmed enchanted the international audience with their stellar performance in ‘Ms Marvel’. Last but not the least, A-list Pakistani star Atiqa Odho and TV anchor Tauseeq Haider are all set to debut their international acting career with the Turkish drama serial “Koyu Beyaz”.