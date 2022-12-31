Share:

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Shahid Niaz said that all arrangements had been finalised to start digital census in Faisalabad division from February 1, 2023.

Chairing a meeting here on Friday, he reviewed preparation of various departments regarding digital census and directed the police heads of four districts to ensure tight security arrangements for census teams.

He directed the heads of government departments to take steps for accomplish the task within stipulated time period as this survey was very important and no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard. Regional Police Officer Sarfraz Ahmad Falki briefed the meeting about security arrangements during digital census whereas Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Imran Hamid Sheikh, Additional Commissioner Coordination Tariq Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Dr Saman Abbas, Assistant Director Headquarters Local Government Nadia Fatima, Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Iftikhar Khan, Director Colleges Dr Kalsoom Akhtar and representatives of various departments were also present.