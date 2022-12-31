Share:

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud, while presiding over a meeting on Friday, urged the officials in charge to complete the ongoing mega projects within the time frame specified. Representatives from the Local Government Department, C&W, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), National Highways Authority (NHA), and other concerned authorities attended the meeting to discuss the status of developmental projects. The Commissioner further instructed the agencies involved to use available resources to complete these projects on schedule while keeping the people’s needs in mind. He issued tight instructions to guarantee quality and transparency in the execution of development projects and threatened to take stern legal action against contractors found guilty of utilising substandard materials in construction.