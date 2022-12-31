Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday filed an intra-court appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the verdict of its single-member bench for holding local government elections in the capital city on Dec 31.

The top election body has made the Jamat-e-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders respondents in the case.

On Friday, the IHC ordered the ECP to conduct the LG election as per the schedule. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued the orders while hearing petition of the PTI and JI against the election body’s verdict to delay the polls “for the time being” due to government’s decision to increase the number of union councils (UCs).

Following the verdict, the ECP convened an emergency meeting last night when it was told that more than 14,000 members of the polling staff were teachers and employees of other departments and they were on winter vacation, hence making it difficult to conduct the election.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday though the government respected court’s ruling, the local government elections would not be possible before four months.

Speaking to the media, Mr Sanaullah claimed that there were already threats in Islamabad due to a suicide bombing in the I-10 area a few days back.

Speaking about the LG polls arrangement, he said that making the arrangement of 1,000 polling stations on an immediate basis was not possible. He said it would take at least 10 months to hold the general election -- likely in October.

Meanwhile, the federal government is likely to file an intra-court appeal on Saturday against the IHC orders for LG elections.