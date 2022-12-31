High-powered body reviews country’s economic, security situation n PM, ministers, services chiefs, heads of intelligence agencies attend meeting n NSC briefed about ‘factors behind recent wave of terrorism’.

 

ISLAMABAD    -   The National Security Committee (NSC) Fri­day expressed an un­equivocal opinion that Pakistan’s national in­terests will not be com­promised and nobody will be allowed to harm the key concept of na­tional security. 

The NSC, which met in Islamabad on Fri­day with Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, expressed the commitment that the fundamental interests of Pakistan’s survival, security and develop­ment will be safeguard­ed with utmost cour­age, consistency and perseverance.

Paying rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs in the fight against terrorism, the forum expressed con­dolences and commis­erated with their fam­ilies and collectively prayed higher status in heaven for the departed souls. “The meeting ex­pressed the resolve that militants are enemies of Pakistan. It said the en­tire nation is united on one narrative against terrorism and terror­ists and those who chal­lenge Pakistan will get a full force response.” The meeting also reviewed country’s economy and law and order situation in detail.

Polling to be held on 101 union councils of Islamabad as per IHC verdict

Finance Minister Ish­aq Dar briefed the par­ticipants about the eco­nomic situation and challenges confronting the country as well as economic strategy and measures taken by the gov­ernment in this regard. Intel­ligence agencies presented a detailed briefing on the over­all situation of peace and se­curity in the country and fac­tors behind recent wave of terrorism and steps to curb them. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabba­ni Khar apprised the forum about Pakistan’s interac­tions with the interim gov­ernment of Afghanistan. It is pertinent to mention that the meeting of the NSC will continue on Monday during which more decisions will be taken in light of the sug­gestions to be presented in the sitting. Federal Ministers, Services Chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies attend­ed the meeting. The Nation­al Security Committee (NSC) will finalise its decisions on Monday in line with the rec­ommendations.

Al-Hamra Arts Council Lahore to organize grand night of Sufi music on Saturday