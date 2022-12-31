Share:

Rescue teams rescued five people who were trapped under the debris when a factory roof collapsed in Karachi.

As per rescue sources, the roof of a factory collapsed in Karachi’s Korangi area. People trapped under the debris were rescued and were moved to the hospital.

Earlier, a factory in Landhi’s Export Processing Zone took a hit as a container collided with its walls resulting in the roof collapsing over laborers.

Rescue teams including Sindh Rangers personnel reached the scene to secure the site and rescue men stuck under the rubble of the roof.

According to the details, at least three people have been safely rescued from under the collapsed roof while efforts to free the rest of the two workers are underway.