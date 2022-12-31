Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja should resign if he could not hold the local government elections in the capital.

His statement comes in the wake of the ECP’s failure to hold the LG elections in Islamabad despite orders from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to conduct the activity on Saturday (Dec 31). Consequently, the PTI filed a contempt of court appeal against the ECP and the government.

Speaking to the media, the former minister of state said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had a knack of fabricating statistics, adding that the poor could not afford even wheat flour. “Finance ministry released “Economic Outlook” report outlining that the country witnessed a 60pc slump in foreign investment, 9pc downfall in foreign reserves, and closure of industries”, he added. The experiment of installing the incumbent government, he claimed, went wrong. “People want to know who led the country to this state”, he added.

He went on to say that Pakistan was making progress in PTI’s tenure as the then government created 5.5 million jobs, improved farmers' situation, and helped the textile industry flourish. “The present government is doing nothing but getting cases against its representatives including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif quashed, but PTI leader Azam Swati has not been served justice,” he added.

He said it was time to think of improving the country’s situation and the general election was the only solution to the country’s problems. “The way should be paved for holding fresh elections,” he added.