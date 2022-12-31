Share:

LAHORE-Asim Tiwana and 15-year-old daughter Amina Tiwana (Handicap 12) blended amazingly well to emerge as the winners in Royal Palm Winter Doubles Match Play Golf here at the Royal Palm Golf Course.

Asim and Amina created quite a stir as they produced high quality shot making and other allied golfing skills to acquire the Doubles Match Play title by beating the remarkable combination of Shahid Abbas and M Abid, both of whom are golfers of calibre and regular winners of titles in competitions held at Royal Palm.

In the course of the final, Abid and Shahid had an upper hand over the first nine holes but over the last nine holes, Asim and Amina were at their playing best and accomplished success, ending the match on the 17th hole where they were two up with one hole to go. From the statistical angle, 74 pairs competed in this race for honors and in the quarterfinals, Asim and Amina beat Hussain Hamid and Hussain Atta, while in the semifinals, the losing pair was Abdul Islam and Ahmed Buksh.

As for Amina, her golfing career is progressing wonderfully after her coaching stint at the Golfing Academy in California. She is now lined up for Florida for her next spell of golf training.