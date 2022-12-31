Share:

LAHORE- The new FIH-approved synthetic astroturf has reached the National Hockey Stadium from Belgium on Friday. Congratulating the national hockey players, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi said: “The game of hockey will be promoted to a great extent after laying this new synthetic astroturf at the National Hockey Stadium. The long-standing demand of the hockey players has been fulfilled and now the hockey players will be able to improve their game as per international standard.” He said the SBP has always given importance to hockey. “Our past was glorious in hockey and now we are striving hard to regain the lost hockey prestige.” Tariq said international hockey matches will also be held on the new astroturf. “We are also constructing a world class Hockey High Performance Center to prepare and groom our players as per modern challenges.”