Share:

QUETTA - A massive flour shortage has hit the Quetta utility stores despite the govern­ment’s subsidised flour scheme. As per details, the prices of flour have skyrocketed in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan. Now, a 1-kilo bag of flour is sold at Rs130 which was previously available at Rs125 in the province. Whereas, the 20 kg is sold for Rs2,500, the 50kg bag is raised from Rs6000 to Rs6500. The 100kg large bag now cost Rs12,000. The flour mills association said that the hike in prices is the result of inefficien­cies of the government. If flour is not provided to flour mills, then the situa­tion will get worse.