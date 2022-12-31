Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Qin Gang on his appointment as the new Chinese foreign minister and Saidov Bakhtiarov as the acting foreign minister of Uzbekistan.

In a tweet, the foreign minister said he looks forward to working with Qin Gang towards taking the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to even greater heights.

Congratulating Saidov Bakhtiarov on being appointed as Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recalled the warm hospitality given to him during his visit to Samarkand.

The Foreign Minister said he looks forward to working together with his Uzbek counterpart for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in diverse fields.