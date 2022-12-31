Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday expressed his grief over the death of former Pope Benedict XVI.
On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister shared the grief of the Christian compatriots and the Catholics around the world.
10:32 PM | December 31, 2022
