TANDOJAM - Mr Ali Nawaz Memon, former chairman of Nepra, and associated with international donor agencies, passed away, the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Dr Fateh Marri has expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of the Ali Nawaz Memon.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that Ali Nawaz Memon was an excellent thinker, development professional and determined person. He served the country for many years as Chairman NEPRA, Senior official of World Bank Washington D.C. and other international donor organizations.

Dr Marri said that Mr. Ali Nawaz was a highly progressive thinker, he spent his whole life as a skilled, dynamic personality and he played an outstanding and unforgettable role for Sindh and Pakistan, and we will miss him for a long time. The Vice Chancellor has expressed his condolences to the family members of Ali Nawaz.