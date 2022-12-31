Share:

HYDERABAD-A one-day Free Camp for screening and vaccination of Hepatitis B and C was organised at Commando Training Center Sakrand, Focal Persons for Hepatitis Program Dr Riaz Hussain Shah, Commandant, Commando Training Center Rukhsar Ahmed and Dr Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi performed the opening.

The screening and vaccination of 450 jawans for Hepatitis B and C and HIV was conducted at the free camp. Commandant Commando Training Center Rukhsar Ahmed thanked DHO Dr. Dauat Jamali and Focal Person Dr Riaz Hussain Shah for organizing the camp.