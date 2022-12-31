Share:

ISLAMABAD-The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,500 on Friday and was sold at Rs184,100 against its sale at Rs182,600 last day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,286 to Rs 157,836 against Rs156,550 on Thursday and that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 144,683 against its sale at Rs 143,504 last day, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 to Rs 2,070, and that of 10 gram by Rs 17.16 to Rs 1,774.70.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 and was sold at $1,818 against its sale at $1,807 the previous day, the Association reported.