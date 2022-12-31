Share:

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday announced a reduction in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs11.59 per kg for January 2023.

According to the notification released by OGRA, stated that price of LPG is cut down by Rs. 11.59 per kg for January 2023, furthermore, the domestic cylinder of LPG has been made cheaper by Rs136.86 and its new price has been fixed at Rs2,411.43.

The price of LPG has been fixed at Rs204.35 per kg.

It should be mentioned here that In December, the price of LPG was raised by Rs11.79 per kg, after which the new price of LPG reached Rs215.95 per kg.