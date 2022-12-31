Share:

TIMERGARA - Federal Government is well aware of public grievances and would do all possible to alleviate them, said engineer amir Muqam, advisor to the prime Minister on political and public matters and provincial president of the pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (pML-N) while addressing a party gathering after inaugurating a sui Gas Town Border station (TBs) at the Timergara shaheed Chowk as chief guest here on Friday. “The problem of low gas pressure in Lower Dir is solved today,” he said, adding that with the installation of the TBs at Timergara, gas consumers in hassan Dherai, Timer, Mian Banda, Timergara, Manogay, and Qaziabad would have full pressure, he informed.

The pML-N leader stated that the federal government will complete its term and general elections will be held on time and no early election would be held due to the dictation and will of a ‘failed’ political leader. he claimed that the country’s president admitted that the establishment played a role in bringing imran Khan to power in 2018. he claimed that because the pTi had no issues in Khyber pakhtunkhwa, the provincial assembly should be dissolved. he claimed that the pNLNawaz N’s sharif included the Chakdara-Chitral route in the CpeC project, whereas the pTi government dropped it.

He claimed that former prime Minister imran Khan had ruined the country’s economy and that the pDM had been working hard to steer the country out of the quagmire. he claimed that imran Khan should be held accountable for committing financial terrorism against the country. The pTi chief was making unfounded accusations against Mian Nawaz sharif and Mian shahbaz sharif, but that foreign courts had proven him wrong, he said. he expressed regret that, following the theft of the wrist-watch with the image of the ‘Khana Kaaba,’ the historical heritage of Upper Dir, which was housed in the bungalow of the Nawab of Dir, had been stolen and transferred to swat.