Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and Jamaatus Sufa founder Ayesha Gulalai on Friday claimed that PTI supports terrorism and urged Supreme Court to put a lifetime ban on former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan. Addressing a news conference in Peshawar, she alleged that some people attacked her sister’s hospital in Bannu on the orders of Imran Khan, calling them “Imran’s counsellors”. “The attackers took away our medical equipment worth millions of rupees from the hospital... even the DPO has refused to cooperate with us on this matter,” she added. Gulalai said that Imran has two faces as he’s a “hypocrite”. “There is one which has Islamic touch to it and the other one can be witnessed in the audio leaks,” she added.

The former MNA said that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had actually become Sri Lanka as no one gives loan to the province now, adding that terrorism was also on the rise in KP. Gulalai said that she had revealed the true identity of Imran Khan and had presented the ex-prime minister’s “filthy” messages back in 2017 to the nation. However, now with the audio leaks, the people must have realised it. She asked Imran Khan to stop “acting” as he would not be made prime minister even on “disability quota” now. In 2017, Gulalai parted ways with the PTI after levelling allegations of sexual harassment against its chairman. She claimed that women affiliated with PTI faced constant harassment from within the party ranks. She alleged that women working with the PTI received lewd text messages, and she could not put up with this any longer.