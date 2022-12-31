Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and deposed premier Imran Khan on Saturday said he would form a government in Sindh in the upcoming general elections as the people of the province looking for a change.

Speaking to PTI’s social media workers, the party chief while rebuking the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over economic woes said that country’s economic situation is worsening day by day, adding that those who came to power just to get “NRO2” cannot fix the crippling financial situation.

Imran Khan reiterated that snap elections across the country is the only way to pull the country out of the quagmire.

Earlier The former premier hit out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government for not holding the local government elections in the capital city.