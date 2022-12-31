Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Capital Police have chalked out a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth traffic flow on the eve of new year night and take action against those involved in one-wheeling, car racing and driving bikes or cars without silencers.

On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police have devised a traffic plan. Chief Traffic Officer Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has approved the plan after a thorough review and directed all officers and jawans to strict action against those creating traffic mess on roads.

He directed policemen to take stern action against one-wheelers, motorcyclists with heavy silencers and those involved in rash driving, racing and obstructing the flow of traffic.

In this regard, 502 officers and jawans including one SP, four DSPs and 21 inspectors of traffic police will perform the special duty to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on eve of new year night.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that task has been given to all cops to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and provision of an integrated traffic system to the citizens. He said that special squads have been constituted to patrol the main highways, streets and take stern action against one-wheelers, motorcyclists with heavy silencers and those involved in racing, rash driving and obstructing the flow of traffic. He said that special pickets would be erected to check rash driving.

He has also appealed to the citizens to restrain their children from one-wheeling so as to ensure the protection of the life and property of the citizens on new year night. Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has also appealed all road users to cooperate with Islamabad Capital Police to ensure discipline on the roads and convenience for the citizens.

7 CTP teams to control one-wheeling on New Year’s night

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have finalized arrangements to control one-wheeling and car stunts by youngsters on eve of new year’s night and seven special squads have been formed.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP had decided to take strict action against traffic rules violators.

CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan would take action in accordance with the law against the violators.

320 traffic wardens would be deployed on city roads to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and control one-wheeling.

The CTO had instructed the traffic wardens to net those involved in the one-wheeling and car-racing.

He said that the CTP, in this regard, had formed seven special squads to arrest the violators and impound their vehicles.

He informed that several arrangements were made to curb the activity aimed at protecting the youngsters as one-wheeling is one of the causes of death and severe injuries for the riders.

He said that they would conduct night operations on Benazir Bhutto Road near Nawaz Sharif Park and the Committee Chowk underpass to apprehend one-wheelers. The cases would be filed against one-wheelers.

“Efforts are being made to curb the activity (one-wheeling) as it had claimed several precious lives and a number of youngsters had sustained serious injuries due to it,” he added.

He said one-wheelers were not only endangering their own lives but were also a threat to other road users.

The spokesman urged the parents to come forward and play their role in curbing the activity.