LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Friday announced to grant Jampur tehsil of Rajanpur district the status of a district. In this connection, the chief minister presided over a high-level meeting at CM office which was attended by Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, Member National Assembly Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Provincial Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari, MPA Farooq Amanullah Dreshak, Sardar Awais Dreshak, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Former Assembly Member Meena Leghari, Dildar Cheema and Ali Bahadur Dreshak. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Captain (Retd) Asadullah Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Acting Senior Member Board of Revenue Naveed Shirazi, DC Rajanpur and the concerned officials also attended the meeting while Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division participated in the meeting via video link. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister stated that Dajal and Muhammad Pur will be accorded the status of tehsils of Jampur. The CM maintained that a decision had been made to grant Jampur the status of a district on the long overdue demand of the people. He vowed to make Jampur the best district of Punjab adding that with the formation of a district the problems of the masses will be resolved. Parvez Elahi highlighted that thousands of employment opportunities will be generated with Jampur becoming a district. The service delivery system will improve in Jampur, Muhammad Pur and Dajal, he added. He underscored that establishing a university in Jampur is part of his government’s priorities as the students, especially female students will be provided opportunities to obtain higher education. The CM outlined that Jampur was like Gujrat to him as he wanted progress and uplift of Jampur from his heart and soul. Member National Assembly Nasrullah Dreshak remarked that they were deeply thankful to CM Parvez Elahi for making the announcement to grant Jampur the status of a district. Nasrullah Dreshak acknowledged that the Chief Minister has resolved the long overdue problem of the people of Jampur. Mohsin Leghari remarked that people of Jampur highly appreciate the decision of CM Parvez Elahi to grant Jampur the status of a district.
Our Staff Reporter
December 31, 2022
