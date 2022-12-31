Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Friday announced to grant Jampur tehsil of Rajanpur district the status of a district. In this con­nection, the chief minister pre­sided over a high-level meeting at CM office which was attended by Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, Member National Assembly Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Provin­cial Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari, MPA Farooq Amanullah Dreshak, Sardar Awais Dreshak, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Former Assembly Member Meena Leghari, Dildar Cheema and Ali Bahadur Dreshak. Additional Chief Secre­tary (Home) Captain (Retd) Asa­dullah Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Act­ing Senior Member Board of Rev­enue Naveed Shirazi, DC Rajanpur and the concerned officials also attended the meeting while Com­missioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division participated in the meeting via vid­eo link. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister stated that Dajal and Muhammad Pur will be accorded the status of tehsils of Jampur. The CM maintained that a decision had been made to grant Jampur the sta­tus of a district on the long overdue demand of the people. He vowed to make Jampur the best district of Punjab adding that with the forma­tion of a district the problems of the masses will be resolved. Parvez Elahi highlighted that thousands of employment opportunities will be generated with Jampur becoming a district. The service delivery system will improve in Jampur, Muhammad Pur and Dajal, he added. He under­scored that establishing a univer­sity in Jampur is part of his govern­ment’s priorities as the students, especially female students will be provided opportunities to obtain higher education. The CM outlined that Jampur was like Gujrat to him as he wanted progress and uplift of Jampur from his heart and soul. Member National Assembly Nas­rullah Dreshak remarked that they were deeply thankful to CM Parvez Elahi for making the announcement to grant Jampur the status of a dis­trict. Nasrullah Dreshak acknowl­edged that the Chief Minister has resolved the long overdue problem of the people of Jampur. Mohsin Leghari remarked that people of Jampur highly appreciate the de­cision of CM Parvez Elahi to grant Jampur the status of a district.