Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan will host next Kabaddi World Cup in 2024 in Lahore; this was disclosed by a two-member delegation of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) during their meeting with Director General Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The PKF delegation was comprised of its Secretary Rana Sarwar and senior coach Tahir Waheed Jatt. PKF Secretary Rana Sarwar also presented a souvenir to Tariq Qureshi after meeting, where the promotion of kabaddi among youth across the province was also discussed at length. Rana Sarwar said that the International Kabaddi League has also been allocated to Pakistan.

Tariq Qureshi said that the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has always taken all possible measures for the promotion of all sports disciplines including kabaddi in all parts of the province. “We also extended every kind of cooperation and facilities to all participating teams during the previous Kabaddi World Cup in 2020 and will do the same in 2024,” he added.

The DG SBP said Pakistan has plenty of kabaddi talent and the next World Cup in Lahore will help a lot in further promotion of this game among the youth. “Organising Kabaddi World Cup and International Kabaddi League in Pakistan is definitely a big honour for us and we will utilise all resources to make these events a huge success,” he added.