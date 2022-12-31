Share:

KARACHI-Three suspected street criminals including two in injured condition were arrested during a police encounter in Karachi’s Boat Basin area on Friday.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Karachi South Zone, Asad Raza, a ‘gunfight’ was held between the street criminals and the police in Clifton Block 2.

Three ‘criminals’ including two were arrested in injured condition after the exchange of fire with policemen. One of the accomplices of those arrested were identified as Raza, Abdul Manan and Taj, SSP Raza said. The police recovered three pistols, three mobile phones and two motorcycles were confiscated from the custody of the arrested ‘criminals.’ The SSP said arrested ‘criminals’ were wanted to the police in cases of dacoities and street crimes in the area. Earlier, an alleged encounter of East Zone police in Sachal Goth turned out to be fake as a video showed cops handing over arms to the suspects. A fake encounter of Karachi police of East Zone was exposed following the surfacing of a video in which the cops were seen handing over a pistol to the suspects.