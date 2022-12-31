Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has awarded the top five withholding agents on the basis of their outstanding performance in revenue collection.

A taxpayers’ appreciation ceremony was held at the KPRA headquarters here where the representatives of the best-performing taxpayers were invited.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra was the chief guest at the ceremony which was also graced by the members of KPRA’s policy board including provincial ministers, secretaries and private members of the board.

The award-winning taxpayers were including businesses run by individuals, and associations of persons and companies from both the corporate and non-corporate sectors. Besides this, certificates of appreciation were also given to the KPRA’s best-performing officers during the financial year enabling the KPRA to achieve its targets.

To recognise the role of its taxpayers, KPRA presented awards to the top contributing taxpayers in the financial year 2021-22.

KPRA presented mementos to a total of 51 taxpayers selected from 10 different sectors and awarded the top five withholding agents on the basis of their revenue contribution to KPRA in the financial year 2021-22 and their tax overall compliance level.