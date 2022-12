Share:

LAHORE - Laraib Shamsi, a local prom- ising player, has impressed all with his consistent game and earned places in the U-13 singles and U-15 dou- bles finals of the 4th Afeef Beach View Ranking Ten- nis Championships at Beach View Club Karachi. In U-13 singles semis, Laraib Shamsi beat Ruhab Faisal 5-3, 4-2 and Faisal Ilyas beat Shahz- er Ali 4-0, 0-4, 4-1. In boys U-15 doubles semis, Wa- hab/Muneer beat Faiz/Bilal 8-4 and Ruhab/Laraib beat Shahzer Ali/Shahmoon 8-3. In men’s singles semis, Na- dir Bachani stunned top seed Shahab Khan 6-0, 6-1 to set final clash with Farhan Altar, who beat Asif Bachani 6-2, 6-2. In U-17 singles semis, Kashan Tariq beat Malik Has- nain 6-1, 6-1 and Dhuraf Das beat Bilal Ikram 6-3, 6-4.