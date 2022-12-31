Share:

The Federal Government and the Election Commission of Pakistan have filed an intra-court appeal, challenging the order of the Islamabad High Court’s single bench regarding holding of local government elections in the federal capital today (Saturday).

The petition has prayed the court to fix the appeal for hearing on Saturday.

The ECP, in the petition, has adopted a stance that holding local bodies’ elections in the Islamabad Capital Territory today was not possible due to shortage of time.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, while talking to the media in Islamabad today, said they respect court’s orders, but organizing polling overnight was not possible.

He said that under the Election Act, determining the number of union councils is the responsibility of the Federal Government.