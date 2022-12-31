Share:

ISLAMABAD-The federal government Friday reduced the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs11.60 per kilogramme for domestic and commercial consumers for January 2023.

According to notification issued by OGRA, the price of LPG for January 2023 has been reduced by Rs 11.60/kg which will decrease the price of a domestic 11.8kg cylinder by Rs136.86, from Rs 2,548.29 in December 2022 to Rs 2,411.43 in January 2023, while the price of commercial cylinder (45.4kg) would reduce by Rs 527 and now it would be sold at Rs 9278 in January 2023 against the price of Rs9,804 in December 2022.

After the decrease of nearly Rs 11,60/kg, a kilogram of LPG will be available at Rs 204.4/kg in January against the price of Rs216/kg in December. LPG is being used for cooking purposes in areas where piped natural gas is not available.

It is worth mentioning here that Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabian Oil Company) has reduced its propane contract prices for January by $60 month-on-month (MoM) to $590/metric ton. The company also decreased butane contract prices for next month by $45 MoM to $605/MT. In December propane and butane contract price was $650/tonne each. In Pakistan, LPG applicable prices are calculated on a 40:60 ratio of propane to butane.

As per the Ogra calculation, the producers’ price of LPG (propane 40 percent and butane 60 percent) has been determined at 134,996.39/ton for January 2023. This price included excise duty of Rs85/ton, while excluding the petroleum levy. Under this head, the producer price of Rs1592.96/11.8kg cylinder has been worked out.

Marketing/distribution margin has been set at Rs35,000 per ton(Marketing Margin Rs 17000/M.Ton+ Distribution Margin 10000/M.Ton+ Transportation Rs 8000/M.Ton) or Rs413 per cylinder, a petroleum levy of Rs4,669 per ton would also be charged, which would translate into Rs55.09 per cylinder. Prior to the imposition of general sales tax, the consumer price would be Rs139,665.36/ton, while the price of the 11.8kg cylinder is Rs 1648.05 per cylinder. Additionally, a GST of 17 percent on Rs139,665.36/ton would be Rs 23,743.12/ton or Rs280.17 for a 11.8 Kg cylinder. The maximum producer price with GST would be Rs163.408.51/ton or Rs1928.22 per cylinder.

Interestingly, the poor LPG consumers will pay another GST of Rs 5950/ton at 17pc (Rs70.21 per 11.8 kg cylinder) on marketing/distribution margin of Rs35,000 per ton, taking the maximum consumer price to Rs 204,358.51/ton or Rs 2411.43 per 11.8 kg cylinder.

It is also worth mentioning that for the month of December OGRA had increased the price of a domestic cylinder by Rs139 while the price of a commercial cylinder was increased by Rs535.