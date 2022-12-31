Share:

PESHAWAR - The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered transfers and postings of 9 officials of BS-19 and BS-18 in a major reshuffle of the bureaucracy, said an official notification issued by Establishment Department here on Friday.

According to the notification, Muhammad Nasir Khan (PMS BS-19), Additional Secretary, Information & Public Relations Department) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Tribal District Lower South Waziristan against the vacant post while Rehan Gul Khattak (PMS BS-19) Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Tribal District North Waziristan by replacing Shahid Ali (PMS BS-18), who has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Buner.

Similarly, Capt (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao (PAS BS-18) Project Director, SDLR NMAs P&D Department has also been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Mansehra by replacing Adnan Khan Behtani (PAS BS-18), who has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Peshawar against the vacant post.

Abdul Haleem Khan (PMS BS-18) Additional Secretary, Home & Tribal Affairs Department has been relieved and directed to report to Establishment Department while Capt (Retd) Sanaullah Khan (PAS BS-18) who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department has been posted as Additional Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs Department.

Furthermore, Muhammad Yasir Hassan (PMS BS-18) Additional Secretary Zakat, Ushr & Social Welfare Department has been transferred and posted as Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Shabir Khan (PMS BS-18), Deputy Commissioner Buner has also been directed to report to Establishment Department.