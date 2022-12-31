Share:

ISLAMABAD - Maroof International Hospital (MIH) and Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to make joint efforts for ensuring the provision of quality healthcare services to the destitute people of the country.

The MOU was signed by CEO MIH Haroon Naseer and President EO Hasan Y. Rizvi. On the occasion, both said, “many deserving people need our support and we will provide them best medical assistance through a joint venture for humanity.”

CEO of Maroof Hospital Haroon Naseer said that the hospital had launched many projects from its trust to help deserving people, particularly in the health sector. He added this partnership would help further increase healthcare services for the underserved population.

He said that the media had an important role in imparting awareness about diseases and educating people about the prevention aspects of diseases. The hospital will also sign an agreement with National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad to provide health services to media persons, Haroon added.

President Entrepreneurs’ Organization Hasan Y. Rizvi said that EO was a global, peer-to-peer network of business founders and builders stretched across 70 countries with over 17,000 members who gain wisdom and support.

He said that members of EO develop and grow through meaningful relationships based on trust and respect. “We expand that growth and share it with partners by aligning with world-class organizations that share similar values.”

He stressed that engaging media as a major partner was also part of this agreement to effectively run health awareness drives in the country.