Share:

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, who was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack, has been discharged from the facility.

In a Twitter message, Tariq Jamil’s son Yousaf Jamil thanked the followers for the prayers and informed that the religious scholar had been discharged from the hospital.

On Tuesday, Yousaf had confirmed the development, saying his father had suffered a heart attack in Toronto. Next day, the doctors updated that he was out of danger and his condition was stable.