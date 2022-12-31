Share:

Children are not arrested but they live with their mothers in jail according to law.

KARACHI - Sindh ministers while terming pictures of inhuman behaviour with minor inmates in prisons of Sindh as false and based on rumours and disinformation stating that the best environment was being provided to minor inmates kept in jails along with their mothers. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Prisons Ajaz Jakhrani and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Media Affairs Fahad Haroon, in a joint press conference here clarified that rumours pertaining to prisons of Sindh were being spread on social media and pictures of Afghan children going viral, were neither true nor of any prison in the province including Landhi or Women prison. Sharjeel Memon informed that 129 under-trial Afghan women and 178 children were in prisons in Sindh and those children were not arrested but they live with their mothers in jail according to law and court orders as prison rules allow female prisoners to keep children aged up to 7 years with them.

Illegal immigrants were not allowed to live in any country and were taken into custody all over the world, he argued adding that, likewise in Sindh illegal immigrants were arrested and presented in the courts and now they were in jail on a court order.

Sindh government’s stance on illegal immigrants was clear and it must not be associated with Afghan nationality as women from Nigeria, Bangladesh and other countries were also imprisoned in Sindh, he said. Courts have sentenced 54 women for two months which would complete in the first week of January and then they would be deported with the help of the federal government, he informed. The law of the land did not allow illegal immigrants buy and sell properties while illegal immigrants found involved in crimes would be dealt with according to the law regardless of their nationality, he maintained. On the occasion, videos and pictures of children’s jail were also shown to the media and information minister invited media representatives to visit the Juvenile Jail immediately after the press conference along with the Adviser to CM for jails.