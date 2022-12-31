Share:

BUREWALA - Two minors along with their mother on Friday received burn injuries, with one in critical condition, after coming in contact with high transmission electric wires dangling over the rooftop of their house. Locals had constructed homes below high-voltage power wires and they were already served notices to adopt alternative measures, said a Mepco official. According to Rescue 1122, the victims identified as Ali Hassan (6) and his sister Noor Fatima (4), children of a local labourer. They were playing on the rooftop of their home and touched the wire passing closely near their house sparked and burnt them. Their mother Nasreen Akhtar also got electrocuted when she tried to detach them from the wire. Rescuers reached the spot upon receiving the call and shifted the injured to THQ hospital, where the condition of Ali Hassan was stated to be critical. Thelocals said they had submitted numerous applications to Mepco officials to rectify the situation but in vain. The Mepco official responded that the respective wires were installed in 1978 but the citizens started constructing double-storey homes under highvoltage wires. Warning notices were issued many times before to avoid construction near wires but nobody paid heed to it, he added.

TWO GUNNED DOWN

A man was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup near Ghoinky Stop, Sialkot on Friday.According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Hanif, 40 and Qamar, 64, were riding a motorcycle when it collided with a pickup near Daska Road due to over-speeding. Reportedly, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the victims to the local hospital where Hanif succumbed to injuries. Further investigation was underway, said the Rescue 1122. Meanwhile,a man was gunned down by some unidentified outlaws near Chak-38 NB, Sargodha here on Friday.Saddar police said that the victim Allah Ditta, resident of 52-NB, was traveling on his motorbike when some armed men opened fire at and killed him on the spot. On getting information,police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital. Police registered a murder case under section 302 and launched investigation.

FOUR MEMBERS OF MOTORCYCLE-LIFTER GANG BUSTED

City Tandlianwala police have arrested a notorious motorcyclelifter gang and arrested four accused besides recovering stolen motorcycles and other valuable items from their possession. According to Station House Officer City Tandlianwala police station Kashif Maan, during an operation against criminals police arrested four active members of a motorcycle-lifter gang including ring leader Mudassar Iqbal and his accomplices Ejaz alias Makhan, Muhammad Yaseen and Faisal who were wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered 11 looted motorcycles, illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from them.