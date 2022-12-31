Share:

LAHORE- The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has changed the schedule of National Challenge Cup 2023, which was all set to commence on Jan 1, 2023. The development came when stakeholders from negative mercury areas requested the PFF to delay the event for a few weeks to liquidate the harsh weather-affected areas. Keeping into consideration and finding the facts, the PFF has decided to postpone it. The revised schedule shall be announced in due course. Manager Competitions Qamar Ali Qureshi said: “We always acknowledge the commendable contribution of departments for keeping the sports alive but after thorough certainty upon genuine concerns, we have decided to reschedule the event. As things get back to their regular patterns, the event will roll into action.”