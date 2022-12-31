Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Disaster Management Author­ity Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, held interactive sessions with various stakeholders to seek exploratory synergy for proactive remodelled national preparedness and response mechanism during his visit to Lahore.

During the day Chairman NDMA called upon Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in his office. Matters related to better disaster man­agement/mitigation and coordination mechanism between the federal and provincial stakehold­ers specifically Punjab came under discussion. NDMA chairman apprised the CM about principle ideas of remodelled national response regime that will mainly incorporate technology driven early warning systems for sensing any calamity before it strikes. He also deliberated upon the need for building greater national plan for global attention.

In earlier part of the day, the chairman as chief guest attended passing out parade of 234 Rescuers trained for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab held at the HQs 1122 and distributed trophies and shields amongst the best rescuers. During his ad­dress to the newly-passed out rescuers, he empha­sized upon the importance of learning latest rescue techniques and praised the standards of training achieved by the trainees. He also directed the newly-passed out rescuers to transfer the acquired skills in native communities to enhance the readi­ness capabilities down to grassroot level. Chairman NDMA also paid a visit to Headquarters of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. He praised and appreciated the efforts of the safe cities authority in ensuring security and safety of the people while vowing to replicate the same visual system in the remodeled NEOC at vulnerable places prone to calamities. Both departments exchanged ideas for futuristic trans­formation and potential exploitation in synergistic mode with other national emergencies responders.