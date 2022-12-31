Share:

The provincial government has imposed section 144 and banned pillion riding in Karachi.

Sindh Home Department in a notification has banned pillion riding on motorbikes under the section 144 on the New Year eve. The ban will remain in force from Saturday (today) evening to January 1st, 2023, home department notified.

“The display and use of arms and fireworks will remain banned under the order,” the notification read.

“Some people resorted to aerial firing and fireworks on the new year,” DIG South has stated.

The ban on pillion riding has been imposed on the request of the police and security agencies.

According to reports, directives have been issued to the local police to ensure that the traffic situation remains normal in the city on December 31, the last evening of 2022.