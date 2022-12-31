Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore police has devised a coordinated se­curity plan to maintain peace and law and order on new year’s night and to ensure the protection of lives, property and dignity of people. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that the secu­rity would be very strict on new year’s night. Hoo­liganism, aerial firing, fireworks, one-wheeling would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that the respect of the citizens was above all else and vandals and lawless elements involved in disturb­ing the peace of the city by aerial firing, hooligan­ism, fireworks and one wheeling would be behind the bars. More than 6000 police officers and of­ficials including six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs, 400 upper subordinates, personnel from Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU), Elite Force, Anti Rights Force and lady police officers would be deployed on roads, squares and public places on new year night. CCPO Lahore said that door knocking of the law breakers with previous re­cord has been continued.