Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said that the provincial government has not banned pillion riding ahead of New Year's Eve.

The announcement came a day after as a response to reports that the Karachi district administration imposed a ban on pillion riding.

"Public message by the Government of Sindh: There is no ban on pillion riding on bikes in Karachi," Memon wrote on Twitter.

"People may celebrate New year but it’s a humble request no areal firing, no blockages of roads and no one wheeling. Your security is our utmost priority," added the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader.

A day earlier, it was reported that Karachi and Islamabad’s district administrations banned pillion riding.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon also imposed a complete ban on carrying and display of arms, aerial firing, firecrackers and pillion riding of motorcycles or scooters on New Year's Eve and the next day across the local limits of Karachi for two days starting on December 31 till the morning of January 1 with immediate effect.

Those found violating the ban in the metropolitan will be booked under section 188 PPC by the city’s police, as directed by the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners.

“On this night, a large number of youngsters from different areas of the city will move to Seaview on motorcycles and cars, which create traffic jam and inconvenience to the residents of the area," the notification had read.

The DIGP South Zone has requested that a ban under section 144 on "carrying and display of arms, aerial firing, firecrackers, pillion riding of motorcycle or scooter to safeguard the precious lives of the citizens".

The city administration also warned the public to avoid aerial firing which may cause “untoward incidents or loss of human lives” following which it has also enforced a ban on carrying and display of arms, aerial firing, firecrackers, pillion riding of motorcycles or scooters on New Year’s Eve in the metropolitan.