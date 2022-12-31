Share:

QUETTA - Gwadar Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Izzat Nazir Baloch on Friday said nor­malcy had returned in the port city. “Due to the ef­forts of the security forces and effective government measures with the coop­eration of the conscious people of Gwadar, the law and order situation is im­proving significantly,” he said. Talking to the media, the DC said that commer­cial centres and business activities of the city were being restored. “Shops, banks, and petrol pumps have been opened in the city, while normal life has been restored in Sarban­dar area, which is a proof that the people of Gwadar have rejected the narrative of anti-development ele­ments and miscreants,” he concluded.