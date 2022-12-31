Share:

On Friday, the National Security Committee (NSC) was convened in Islamabad with senior civilian and military leaders in attendance. Given the increasing frequency of attacks, there is an urgent need to come up with a comprehensive and multi-pronged plan to prevent this threat from metastasizing further. Perhaps this meeting should have been convened earlier considering how many people saw this coming several months ago, but despite the reactive approach and missteps, the leadership must do what it can to protect its citizens and the country’s national interests.

As per reports, intelligence officials gave a detailed briefing to all the participants on the evolving security situation, and what potential steps can be taken to push back against the growing tide of terror. Apart from the internal situation, another key dimension of this issue is relating to the situation in Afghanistan and Islamabad’s relationship with the interim government in Kabul which was covered by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar. It will be crucial to engage with both the internal and external dimensions of this fight simultaneously, to see whatever cooperation we can solicit from Kabul in terms of clamping down on the TTP.

The takeaways from the meeting appeared to be generic without any specific indication about what steps are being considered by the civil and military leadership. The meeting is expected to continue on Monday, January 2, where it is expected that more concrete decisions will be made in light of the options discussed on Friday. While it is good to see a variety of viewpoints being tabled to tackle such an existential threat, the absence of the Chief Minister of KP should be questioned considering how the threat in that province is particularly pronounced. Regardless of political disagreements, on a matter as crucial as this, forging national consensus is a necessity.

The challenge facing the country’s leadership is to bring the situation under control before another full-blown military operation is required to restore order. Kinetic operations will still probably be a necessity at this point in areas with militant activity and infiltration is more pronounced. In cities however, a more intelligence and civilian led approach will be needed to weed out sleeper cells. Another challenge will be the apparent nexus of insurgents in Balochistan and the TTP which could potentially lead to a multi-front war. There is a lot that needs to be considered and tackled by the civilian and military leadership, and they will have to act fast with the terrorist groups appearing to be a step ahead at this point in time.